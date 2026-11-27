Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor brought back the retro disco vibe with their new song 'Daddy Cool' from King, which was released on Friday, November 27. While the track has grabbed attention for the actors' on-screen reunion, it also brings back a lesser-known connection to Shah Rukh's filmography.

Interestingly, the actor had featured in another song titled 'Daddy Cool' nearly 30 years ago in his 1996 film Chaahat. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial, which was released on June 7, 1996, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's 1996 'Daddy Cool' song

The song 'Daddy Cool' was part of Chaahat's soundtrack, which was composed by Anu Malik. Unlike the new track from King, the 1996 song featured vocals by Sudesh Bhosle and Devang Patel. Its lyrics were penned by Maya Govind.

While both films feature a song with the same title, the two tracks belong to different musical compositions. The 1996 song was part of Anu Malik's soundtrack for Chaahat, while the new version in King draws from Boney M's iconic 1976 disco hit. Watch the 'Daddy Cool' song from Shah Rukh Khan's 1996 film Chaahat below:

About King's Daddy Cool song

The second song from the film King, Daddy Cool features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who reunite on screen after their 2011 film Ra.One. The track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Sachin-Jigar. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the dance number.

The makers have also credited Boney M's original English vocals and the song's original writers, Frank Farian and George Reyam. The song is now available on the YouTube channels of Zee Music Company and T-Series.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the song on social media with the caption, "Back with Bebo... song Old School... but still Cool! (sic)"

Details about Shah Rukh Khan's King

The action thriller King is directed by Siddharth Anand and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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Shah Rukh Khan's swag and Kareena's red outfit look in King's Daddy Cool will remind you of Chammak Challo