'Proud to be Indian': Shah Rukh Khan extends patriotic greetings on Republic Day 2026 Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans on Republic Day 2026. Several celebs, such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, extended patriotic greetings.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan, two days after dropping the first-ever promo of King, extended patriotic greetings for his fans on the 77th Republic Day. He posted a story, wishing his 49.2 million followers on social media.

Since morning, film industry celebs have been wishing their fans on Republic Day.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Republic Day 2026

Shah Rukh Khan's Republic Day post was all about patriotism. He wrote, "Proud to be Indian – our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all." Take a look:

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, extend Republic Day greetings

Every Bollywood celeb has been wishing fans on Republic Day with posts and wishes. Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Garv se kaho hum bharatiya hain. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!".

Alia Bhatt shared a photo of the tricolour, made by Raha. Priyanka Chopra delved into history and shared a photo from the amendment of the Constitution from 77 years ago. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal also posted photos of the tricolour.

Shah Rukh Khan's King release date out

Shah Rukh Khan will return to theatres on December 24, 2026, three years after the release of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023. The actor sported a salt-and-pepper look in the first promo released on Saturday, where he unleashed fury in an action-packed and massy avatar. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release just a week apart from Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026).

King also features SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and several others. However, more details of the film, especially the cast, have been kept under wraps.

