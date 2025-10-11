Shah Rukh Khan rehearses song hooksteps at 3am for 70th Filmfare Awards, fans gather outside venue | Watch Shah Rukh Khan was seen rehearsing the hooksteps of his hit songs at 3am for 70th Filmfare Awards, drawing fans who had gathered outside the venue. He will co-host the event with Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan, after his big win with a National Award for Jawan, is leaving nothing to chance before the 70th Filmfare Awards. The superstar is returning as a host after almost 17 years, sharing it with Karan Johar, making it a big moment for his act. Known for his commitment, the actor was seen practicing the classic hooksteps of his popular songs at 3 am last night, to the delight of his fans.

A video going viral on social media depicts SRK rehearsing his trademark moves, effortlessly mixing power and finesse, even in the early hours of morning. When fans heard of their favourite superstar in Ahmedabad, they gathered outside the venue, hoping for a small glimpse of King Khan. In the video going viral, the actor was seen practising the hook steps to Ladki Badi Anjani Hai. Watch the video here:

SRK and his long-standing association with Filmfare

Shah Rukh Khan has been long associated with Filmfare Awards. However, one of the most iconic moments has to be Filmfare Awards 1999 when he won the Best Actor award for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. During his acceptance speech, SRK had expressed his gratitude to the late Yash Johar and his wife Hiroo Johar. He had also recalled the late producer’s advice to never give up, even when initial attempts don’t work in favour.

Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations

The nominations for Filmfare Awards 2025 were announced in September. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 led the list across categories. In fact, Laapataa Ladies has received 24 nominations at the awards. On the other hand, Stree 2 bagged 14 nominations in various categories. The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism is scheduled to take place tonight, October 11, at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Who are the performers of Filmfare Awards tonight?

The night is expected to be every bit grand as it will also see high-energy performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, with the latter two making their Filmfare performance debuts.

