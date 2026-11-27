Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have brought back the disco-era favourite Daddy Cool with a new version for their upcoming film King. The song, titled Daddy Cool (King Version), was released on November 27 and features the two actors in a dance number. The track gives a Bollywood twist to Boney M's popular 1976 song of the same name.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the new version features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Kumaar has written the lyrics, while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the dance number. The song marks Shah Rukh and Kareena's reunion on screen after Ra.One (2011). Their pairing has also reminded fans of Chammak Challo, another popular song featuring the two actors.

What is Boney M's original Daddy Cool?

For the unversed, the song Daddy Cool was released by the famous band Boney M in 1976 and became one of the group's most recognised songs. Written by Frank Farian and George Reyam, the track was produced by Farian.

The song was included in Boney M's debut album, Take the Heat off Me. It went on to become a major hit in several countries.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite for King

In the new version, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor bring their on-screen pairing back to the dance floor. The actors have previously worked together in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and others. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

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King song Daddy Cool: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor spark Chammak Challo nostalgia, fans react