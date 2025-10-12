Shah Rukh Khan proves chivalry isn’t dead, saves Nitanshi Goel from tripping on Filmfare Awards stage | Video At the 70th Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he’s called the ultimate gentleman of Bollywood. A heartwarming moment from the ceremony went viral when SRK stepped in just in time to stop Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel from tripping on stage.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan returned as the host of Filmfare Awards after nearly 17 years, sharing the stage with his friend and producer Karan Johar. The actor, during a segment on the show, asked 'Laapataa Ladies' actor Nitanshi Goel to walk up to the stage to collect an award. However, just when she was about to get on the stage, SRK extended his hand to help her walk up the stairs in a flowy gown.

Nitanshi Goel took SRK's hand and just when she was about to climb the stairs, she tripped. Known for his chivalry, Shah Rukh Khan kept holding onto her and helped her from falling down. Nitanshi thanked King Khan, who smiled as if gently reassuring that she doesn't need to worry. The duo then walked up to the stage where Nitanshi was greeted by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. For the unversed, Nitanshi won the Best Debut Actor Female award for 'Laapataa Ladies'.

'Laapataa Ladies' won big at the 70th Filmfare Awards last night. Kiran Rao's film broke records by winning as many as 13 awards across categories, including Best Screenplay, Best Music Album, Best Dialogue, Best Film, Best Director, and others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol brought a wave of nostalgia for all 90s kids with their stunning performances of ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ and ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’, leaving the audience spellbound. That's not all, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul kept the mood upbeat with their trademark wit and energy.

It turned out to be ‘Laapataa Ladies’ night, as the film swept the top honours: winning Best Film, Best Director for Kiran Rao, and Best Debut Female for Nitanshi Goel. Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam claimed Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively, while Ram Sampath won Best Music Album. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi took home Best Playback Singer awards, and the film also triumphed in technical categories including Best Editing, Costume, and Background Score.

Alia Bhatt won Best Actor (Female) for ‘Jigra’, while Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor (Male) award. The Critics’ Choice honours went to Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Rannta for their remarkable performances.

The Legendary Cine Icon awards honoured Zeenat Aman, Nutan, Meena Kumari, Dilip Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Sridevi, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan, making it a night that celebrated both the golden legacy and the shining present of Bollywood.