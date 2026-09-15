Shah Rukh Khan praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar during 'AskSRK,' says he loved both parts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared his thoughts on Dhurandhar after a fan asked him about the film during his latest #AskSRK session. Responding to the question, the actor revealed that he had watched both parts and praised the work of the entire team.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dhurandhar

During the interactive session on social media, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Have you seen Dhurandhar?” The actor replied that he had watched both parts of the film and enjoyed them.

“Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!” Shah Rukh wrote in response.

Read the tweet here:

The brief comment quickly drew attention, particularly because the actor chose to praise not just the film but the team behind it. His response also gave fans a glimpse of his reaction to the project without going into specific details about the story or performances.

SRK interacts with fans during #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan is known for regularly interacting with his fans through #AskSRK sessions, where he responds to questions about his films, career and personal interests. The sessions often see fans asking him about recent releases, fellow actors and projects that have caught their attention.

This time, Dhurandhar became one of the topics brought up by fans. Shah Rukh’s response was short but clear, as he confirmed that he had seen both parts and was impressed with the overall work.

About the Dhurandhar franchise

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise features Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles. The first part was released in December 2025, while its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrived in March 2026.

Dhurandhar performed strongly at the box office, with the first part crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. The Revenge also emerged as a major commercial success, taking the combined worldwide earnings of the two films beyond Rs 3,000 crore.

The franchise has also drawn attention for its ensemble cast, with each film expanding the story and its characters. Alongside the lead cast, the films feature several supporting actors in important roles. The scale of the two-part story and its action sequences have made Dhurandhar one of the notable Hindi film franchises of recent years.

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