Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to 26/11, Pahalgam and Delhi blast victims: 'If we have peace...'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Global Peace Honours 2025, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. During his speech, the Jawan actor paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attack, Pahalgam incident and the recent Delhi blast.

He also shared heartfelt lines for the brave soldiers and jawans (soldiers) of the country. For the unversed, the Global Peace Honours 2025 event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation to mark the upcoming 17th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. The event was led by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While delivering the powerful speech, Shah Rukh Khan said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks."

He also shared a few lines for the courageous soldiers, saying, "Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain..."

Shah Rukh Khan concluded his speech by saying, "If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India, nothing can defeat India and nothing can break the spirit of us Indians."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the Global Peace Honours 2025 event was attended by several celebrities and notable personalities such as Nita Ambani, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, Tiger Shroff, Akanksha Malhotra, Kripashankar Singh, Manisha Koirala, Vikrant Massey, Archana Kochhar and others.

