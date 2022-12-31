Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Vijay's Varisu: Full list of movies releasing in January 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Full list of movies releasing in January 2023

2023 looks to be a promising year for the movies. January will see a number of action films hitting the big screens which will set the tone for the coming year. Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is a highly anticipated action from Yash Raj Films and arrives a day before Republic Day. Apart from Pathaan, movie lovers can enjoy other titles from Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian cinema. Let's see the full list of movies that will release in January 2023.

Varisu

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu will arrive on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. The action film will release on January 12. It will get a grand worldwide release.

Veera Simha Reddy

This Pongal, movies of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry are to compete. Veera Simha Reddy of N Balakrishna is scheduled for January 12, 2023 release.

Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya will clash with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. It will release on January 13.

Agent

Akhil Akkineni's Telugu action film Agent will release in January 2023. Akhil will play the role of a spy in it. It has faced many delays but may release on Pongal.

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan's Kuttey will release on January 13. It is a crime thriller and marks the directorial of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan.

Megan

Hollywood horror film Megan will release on January 13. It is produced by James Wan of Aquaman and Saw franchise.

Lakadbaggha

Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra star in the action film Lakadbaggha, which will release on January 13.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Those who love animated films will be eagerly waiting for Puss In Boots sequel after 12 years. It will release on January 20. It will be full of comedy and entertainment.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screens in a new avatar in Pathaan. The action film will release on January 25.

Thunivu

Ajith Kumar starts the New Year with a banger. His action film Thunivi will release in January end.

