Shah Rukh Khan 'overwhelmed with gratitude' after winning national award for Jawan | WATCH Reacting to the honour, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his fans and the Indian government.

New Delhi:

In a landmark moment in Indian cinema, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has bagged his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. Sharing the prestigious honour with 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey, Khan’s win was hailed as a long-overdue recognition of one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors.

The awards were announced by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in New Delhi on Friday. Jawan, directed by South filmmaker Atlee, saw Khan in a dual role, as the righteous Army officer Vikram Rathore and his equally formidable jailor son Azad. The film not only stormed the box office, grossing over Rs 1,100 crore globally, but also left an indelible mark with its socially charged storyline and high-octane action.

'Overwhelmed with gratitude': SRK

Reacting to the honour, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his fans and the Indian government. Appearing in a video with one hand in a medical cast, a result of a recent injury, the actor expressed his deep gratitude.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…." Khan wrote, adding in his video, "Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility."

"I want to thank all my directors and writers especially for the year 2023. So, thank you Raju Sir, thank you Sid and especially Atlee Sir and his team for giving me this opportunity in his film 'Jawan'," SRK added.

Despite his injury, Khan’s message radiated warmth and sincerity, as he acknowledged the outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers across the globe.

'Quite historic': Jawan's director

Filmmaker Atlee called the win "quite historic", saying, "One of the biggest stars of Indian cinema getting the National Award for acting, and that too after such a prolific and decades-long career." is an emotional moment for all of us who worked on Jawan.”

Khan, who made his Hindi film debut in 1992 with Deewana, has long been a dominant force in Indian cinema, with a career spanning over three decades. While he has won countless popular awards, the National Award marks a significant milestone in his artistic journey, cementing his place not just as a beloved star, but also as a critically acclaimed performer.

As fans flood social media with congratulatory messages, this moment stands as a poignant reminder of Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring legacy, and his continued evolution as a performer who continues to surprise, challenge, and inspire.