Rose between his teeth, salt-and-pepper hair: Shah Rukh Khan's new King poster comes with a message

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film King. The actor strikes an intense pose, holding a rose between his lips. King marks SRK's newest film after Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023.

King new poster out

Shah Rukh Khan carries a fierce expression and striking look, adding a touch of romance to his action-packed avatar. The new poster offers another glimpse of SRK's character in the much-awaited action entertainer. It also builds anticipation among fans eager to see the superstar in this new role on the big screen.

The caption goes, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING", marking a twist to the lyricsTake a look:

When Shah Rukh Khan shared first dialogue from King

In September, Shah Rukh Khan shared a dialogue from King during an 'Ask SRK' session. The actor responded to a fan's request for a line from the film by posting a video of the script, accompanied by his voiceover.

In the video, SRK said it was too early to reveal anything from the film. However, he decided to share a dialogue after repeated requests from fans. “To early to put out something from the film, yaa film se aapko kuch sunna sakoon (or to make you listen to something from the film). But still, because everybody is asking… ‘Chaubis December, King. Picture abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai’. (24 December, King. The film is still pending, King is enough all alone).”

The actor also shared a message with fans, saying, "Trying it first time for everyone....and then will go. Thanks everyone for being around love u all.”

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about injuries during King shoot

Shah Rukh also spoke about the challenges he faced while filming King. The actor revealed that he suffered a few injuries during the shoot, forcing the team to take several breaks and restart filming.

However, he said the issues have now been resolved and the film is nearing completion. “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good.”

When is King releasing?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

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