Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kolkata for IPL 2025 kick-off, fans go wild as stadium gears up for a starry night Today, Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off IPL 2025 with an electrifying match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.

Cricket fever was still high from India’s Champions Trophy victory, and now the excitement has reached new heights as the much-awaited IPL 2025 season is finally here! The opening match of IPL’s 18th season is all set to take place this evening at 7:30 PM, where Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. And, as always, the grand opening ceremony promises to dazzle with a star-studded lineup!

Leading the show will be none other than Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived in Kolkata last night, was greeted by a massive crowd at the airport. Fans flocked around their beloved superstar, eager to catch a glimpse of him, as he made his way through the bustling crowd with a wave and a smile. It’s clear that the magic of SRK is never far from the hearts of his fans, especially on the biggest cricketing stage in India.

Shah Rukh Khan will be present at Eden Gardens today, where the IPL 2025 opening ceremony will take place. The celebration promises an unforgettable night with performances by Bollywood’s finest. Shreya Ghoshal will set the stage on fire with her soulful melodies, while Arijit Singh will enchant the crowd with his musical brilliance. The energy will skyrocket with Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani lighting up the event with their sizzling dance moves!

But that’s not all—Punjabi singer Karan Aujla will also join the festivities, adding some Punjabi flavor to the mix and keeping the crowd on their toes. Bollywood diva Preity Zinta, co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, and Juhi Chawla, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, are also expected to grace the occasion. With such a spectacular array of stars, the opening ceremony promises to be an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and music.

The action-packed tournament, which starts tonight at Eden Gardens, will run until May 25, with the grand finale also taking place at the same venue. As the IPL 2025 season gets underway, fans are eagerly waiting to see which team will emerge as the champion, but one thing’s for sure—Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR is bound to set the stage on fire!

As the clock ticks down to 7:30 PM, the stage is set for an epic start to IPL 2025, and the excitement is palpable. Let the cricket carnival begin!