Shah Rukh Khan's King look compared to Brad Pitt's F1 outfit; fans clap back with proof Shah Rukh Khan's look from King sparked comparisons with Brad Pitt’s outfit from F1. However, SRK fans quickly shut down 'copy' claims, sharing proof that the actor wore a similar ensemble in Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017.

New Delhi:

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, he officially announced his new film titled King. The actor's salt-and-pepper look broke the Internet, with fans lauding how the actor is finally getting experimental with his film choices and characters. Along with the hype, came a surge of trolls where a section of social media users pointed out that one of SRK's looks from King drew an uncanny resemblance to an outfit worn by Brad Pitt in his latest film, F1.

However, SRK fans jumped to the spot and clapped back at trolls. This time, they came with proof.

Why is SRK's King look being compared to Brad Pitt?

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's fans noticed comparisons being drawn between the superstar and Brad Pitt’s outfit from F1. But before the social media chatter could spiral, loyal SRK fans stepped in, armed with X receipts to shut down any 'copycat' claims.

The conversation began when trolls posted stills from King promo, showing SRK wearing a brown jacket with blue shirt - exuding his trademark intensity. Some users were quick to point out how similar his outfit was, compared to a look carried by Brad Pitt in F1 film.

However, SRK fans were having none of it. They soon flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with side-by-side photos with one of SRK's iconic look from Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), remining trolls that their star did it way before Brad Pitt. Here are some of the posts defending King Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan's King promo

In King, Shah Rukh Khan is featured in a silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and a stylish persona, reminding fans of his look as Vikram Rathod from Jawan. The film is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who directed SRK in Pathaan, the massy film also stars Suhana Khan. In the promo, SRK proudly announces, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — ‘KING’." Take a look:

King is slated for a 2026 release.