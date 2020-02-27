Shah Rukh Khan helps PhD student to wear her coat. And, internet is all hearts for him

Shah Rukh Khan helps PhD student to wear her coat. Video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate charmer. There is a reason why he is the man of every woman's dreams. Whether fans or celebrities, he bowls everyone with his gentleman-like behaviour. Now, a video of SRK is doing the rounds and the internet just can't have enough of him.

Shah Rukh attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday to felicitate the winner of an award, named after him, by La Trobe University. Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship was awarded to a young female researcher from Thrissur, Kerala, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi. She is working on farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies.

A short clip from the event is going viral on the internet wherein SRK is seen helping out the young lady as her hair get caught in the coat. Just look at his expressions. Heart-melting. Right?

Giving his best wishes to Gopika, SRK at the event said, ''The evening is about Gopika and her family. She has been doing research on, broadly put, elephants. And now she is shifting over to bees. I should not even try to understand what she is doing, what is important is that she is doing PhD. I wish you the best and hope people get this opportunity.”

Gopika was chosen from over 800 Indian women.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced his next film yet. Though, there are rumours of him doing Raj Kumar Hirani and Raj & DK's films.