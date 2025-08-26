Shah Rukh Khan asks Farah Khan to apologise after Dilip dances to Aryan 'baba's beats Shah Rukh Khan commented under Farah Khan's post and asked her to apologise. In the post Farah Khan's cook Dilip can be seen dancing to Aryan Khan's series The Bads Of Bollywood song.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared hilarious Instagram stories on Tuesday, where is was seen appreciating Farah Khan's cook Dilip's dance and at the same time, he pulled Farah's leg over the choreographies.

Before you think, the superstars took a dig at Farah Khan's work, be assured, the actor only appreciated her for Dilip's work and rendered that Farah never gave him such good steps to dance to, hence, she should apologise.

Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Farah's video

Farah Khan shared a sweet video on Instagram, where his cook Dilip was seen dancing to Bads Of Bollywood's first song, Badli Si Hawa Hai. He says, 'Aaryan baba ka gana aya hai, mai ispe dance kar raha hoon.' In the end of the video, Farah gives a shoutout to Aryan and the team of Bads of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram stories and also wrote the same caption under Farah's post. 'U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven’t given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u,' wrote SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan's comment got more than 8.5k likes in one hour. Moreover, netizens were seen appreciating SRK's humility and sarcasm.

About the Bads Of Bollywood song

The song that was released earlier this week is being liked for its peppy beats. It is composed by Jawan and Jailer fame Anirudh Ravichander and is sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill. If reports are to be believed, then the song was made for Shah Rukh Khan's last film Jawan but was saved for this upcoming Netflix series.

Bads of Bollywood features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Lakshya, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor in important roles. The series will release on 18 September 2025, only on Netflix.

