Shah Rukh Khan drops BIG hint about King, opens up on working with daughter Suhana Khan | See here

After making a dapper comeback with three back-to-back releases in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release, tentatively titled King. The actor hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on X, formerly Twitter, where he dropped big hints about the film.

For the unversed, the makers of King are planning a teaser and title reveal on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about King?

An excited SRK fan asked the superstar to DM him the teaser of King. To this, he replied, "Abhi Title toh announce kiya nahi officially….tum Teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!!"

When a fan asked the superstar to share King update, he roped in director Siddharth Anand for an answer. For the unversed, he directed him in King. When asked for an update on the film, Siddharth said, "@iamsrk you know what they say sir — a King arrives when he wants to, not when he’s supposed to. #KING." And the superstar said, "You have become more and more like me. Giving cryptic answers to straight forward questions. Theek hai Boss, as and when…whatever….and whenever u want to. Fans!!! Go after him….Humla!!! At least the Title Reveal….just that much please."

What did SRK say about sharing screen space with Suhana Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest response when asked about working with Suhana Khan in King. He said, "Apna apna sa lagta hai…."

Here are some other X posts of SRK talking about King.

Release date and cast of King

Shah Rukh Khan's is headed for release likely by mid-2026. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

As for the cast, Shah Rukh Khan's King features an ensemble line-up featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor.

