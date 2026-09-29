Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notices in surrogate advertisement case

Mumbai:

Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn have responded to notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with a surrogate advertisement case. Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe confirmed that all three actors have submitted their responses to the notices.

Two actors among SRK, Ajay and Tiger sought a hearing in the matter

According to Mundhe, two of the three actors had also sought a hearing in the matter. The hearings of both actors were completed on Monday, September 28. However, the Commissioner did not specify which two actors appeared for the hearings.

What is the surrogate advertisement case?

The Maharashtra FDA had issued notices to certain celebrities over advertisements where questions were raised about alleged indirect or surrogate promotion of products linked to tobacco or nicotine.

Surrogate advertising refers to the promotion of a brand or product through another product or name, particularly when direct advertising of the original product may be subject to restrictions. Tobacco and related products are subject to several restrictions on advertising and promotion under the law.

The FDA is examining whether the advertisements in question violated any applicable laws or regulations.

What is the latest update on the matter?

At present, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn have all responded to the FDA notices, while hearings involving two of them have been completed. According to the Commissioner, further legal and departmental action in the matter is underway. The outcome will be clear only after the FDA completes its investigation and the legal process.

What is on the work front for SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff?

Work-wise, Shah Rukh Khan will return to films three years after Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki hit the screens in 2023. The superstar will be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan, will release on December 24, 2026.

As for Ajay Devgn, the actor will be seen in the last chapter of his superhit Drishyam franchise on October 2. The film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2025 film Baaghi 4.

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