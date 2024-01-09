Shabana Azmi wishes Farhan Akhtar on 50th birthday, shares adorable post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar celebrates 50th birthday

The whole Akhtar family had a special midnight cake-cutting ceremony. Javed Akhtar to Farhan's mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar everyone was present to celebrate Farhan Akhtar's 50th birthday. Shabana Azmi posted a heartfelt message on social media along with the picture.

The caption read, "Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar". Fans too thronged the comment section to wish the filmmaker and actor. One user wrote, "Aapne jis tarah Farhan ji ko betu kaha wo bahut hi pyara hai .. aise laga aap hum men se ek hain and not a distant celebrity". Another user wrote, "I was there at the celebration last year. Happy Birthday Farhan!"

Farhan Akhtar is the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. He also has a sibling, Zoya Akhtar. Farhan Akhtar is an Indian actor, filmmaker, writer, dialogue writer, singer and songwriter who works in Hindi films. He has directed and produced films including Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Bride and Prejudice, and Honeymoon Pvt Ltd among others. Apart from this, he has also starred in other films including Luck By Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milka Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do among others.

