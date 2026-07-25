Shabana Azmi confirms swine flu infection, shares father Kaifi Azmi's poem | Read post

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with H1N1 (swine flu) and is currently in isolation following medical advice. Sharing the health update with her fans on social media, the acclaimed actress also posted a poem by her late father, Kaifi Azmi.

Reports of Shabana Azmi being diagnosed with swine flu began circulating on Friday night. However, on Saturday, the veteran actress confirmed the news through an Instagram post, revealing that doctors had advised her to remain in isolation for the next five days.

Shabana Azmi tests positive for swine flu infection

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Shabana Azmi shared her health update. She wrote, "My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I’ve come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation (sic)."

She also added, "I’m receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground, many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts (sic)." Concluding her note, she also posted a poem by her late father, Kaifi Azmi, writing, "I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity. My father Kaifi Azmi’s poem NAUJWAN for the youth which I'm sharing here." Take a look below:

For the unversed, Shabana has been one of the leading voices in the student demonstrations taking place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the last few days. She has not only actively participated in the protests but has also been keeping her followers updated on the developments at the protest site through social media.

Shabana Azmi's work front

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in Netflix's Dabba Cartel alongside Jyotika, Shalini Pandey and Nimisha Sajayan. She will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta. The film will be released on August 14, 2026, clashing with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Earlier this week, the first emotional song, Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram, from the film Batwara 1947 was released by the makers. It features Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

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Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta feature in Batwara 1947's song Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram