Shaan's Michael Jackson act takes the internet by storm, fans say 'Michael JackShaan' | See reactions

Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan has long held a special place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to his melodious voice and romantic songs. Recently, however, he showcased a side of his talent that left fans pleasantly surprised. At his concert in Dubai, Shaan paid a unique tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During the performance, he not only sang some of Michael Jackson’s popular hits but also recreated his iconic dance moves. Videos of the performance are now spreading rapidly across the internet. On social media, fans are praising this new avatar of Shaan, with some even hailing him as a pop star.

Shaan shows off his moonwalk on stage

Shaan delivered this special performance during his All of Me Tour at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Known primarily for his soothing voice and romantic melodies, Shaan appeared in a completely different light this time. Stepping away from his usual Hindi repertoire, the singer performed English pop music, including a rendition of Michael Jackson’s hit track Billie Jean.

Beyond singing the famous song, Shaan also performed Michael Jackson’s signature dance steps. His impressive footwork and moonwalk on stage captured the audience’s attention. Videos of the performance are being widely shared on social media, with many fans expressing their astonishment and noting that they had never seen this side of Shaan before.

Fans share amusing reactions

As videos of the performance went viral, social media was flooded with comments from fans. Sharing the video on X, one user wrote, "Watching this took me straight back to my teenage years, when I had a huge crush on Shaan, and it turns out, that crush is still very much alive today!"

Meanwhile, another fan posted a clip of Shaan’s performance and remarked, "Seeing Shaan perform like Michael Jackson was definitely not on my 2026 bingo card, but here we are!"

Some social media users even compared this avatar of Shaan to other famous pop icons. One user commented, "OMG, I genuinely thought it was Bruno Mars! I can't wait for Kazi to come out of the Bigg Boss house and perform." Another fan playfully combined Shaan’s name with Michael Jackson’s, dubbing him "Michael JackShaan".

See some other reactions here:

Making a mark with romantic songs

Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, is one of the most popular playback singers in the Hindi film industry. Throughout his career, he has lent his voice to numerous memorable tracks, including hits such as Tanha Dil, Woh Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

However, over the course of his long musical journey, Shaan has not limited himself to romantic songs. He has showcased his versatility across various genres, ranging from high-energy tracks to pop music.

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