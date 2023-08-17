SEVENTEEN member S.Coups suffers ACL injury, agency PLEDIS Entertainment issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SEVENTEEN member S Coups suffers ACL injury

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups has suffered a torn ACL and will be undergoing surgery at a later date. In a statement shared in English Weverse, PLEDIS Entertainment relayed the unfortunate news to their fans CARATS around the world. Their statement said that "Hello, This is Pledis Entertainment. We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S. Coups' current health status and his activities moving forward.

On August 10, S. Coups sustained an injury to the left knee as he was landing while playing a ball game for a content shoot. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament ( ACL) was identified in the left knee.

The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by the medical staff and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide another update on the progression of treatments and his rehabilitation schedule at a later time. S.COUPS will be unable to participate in the majority of official activities for the foreseeable future and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans for any distress or worry this may have caused.

The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top priority as per the recommendation of the medical staff. We will do our best to aid in S.COUPS’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible. Thank you.

The reason why Pledis Entertainment stated that S.COUPS will receive surgery at a later date and not immediately is because there is a lot of swelling and inflammation in the knee following an ACL tear. Doctors want the swelling to be minimized as much as possible to prevent further complications such as the development of scar tissue.

S.COUPS later uploaded a post on Weverse, apologizing for the sudden news and promising to focus on his recovery.

"I’m worried that Carats might be very shocked after hearing the news. I was a bit surprised at first because I suddenly got hurt while being focused on filming. I went to the hospital immediately and got diagnosed, so don’t worry too much. We had so much planned, and I feel so bad, but for now, I will focus on treatment and recovery so that I can come back quickly and show Carats a good stage.

I am sorry to the members who have prepared the stages together and to Carats. Carats, don’t worry too much, I will get the surgery done, eat well, focus on treatment, and come by to say hello occasionally!"

Latest Entertainment News