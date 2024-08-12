Sector 36: Vikrant Massey's next film is based on unexplained disappearances and dark truth | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Vikrant Massey's next film announced!

Vikrant Massey has been in the audience's centre of attention after Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail'. The actor who made it big in the entertainment industry after starting from television to films has finally made his place in the hearts of everyone. The actor's recently released film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is trending in the first spot on Netflix. People can't get enough of his character of Rishu opposite Taapsee Pannu as Rani. Now his next film has been announced, and the poster itself is interesting enough to keep us hooked.

Vikrant Massey is pairing up with 'Tanu Weds Manu' famed Deepak Dobriyal for his next film. The movie is titled 'Sector 36' and it is based on true events. Just like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the film will also be released on Netflix. the makers have shared the poster of the film today on social media. "Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller, inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix. #Sector36 #Sector36OnNetflix," read their caption.

Vikrant Massey may have been hailed for his performance in '12th Fail' but his next two films have not been able to match the same hype. The actor was last seen in Jio Cinemas 'Blackout', which was dull and did not impress the critics. After this, he is seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', which was highly anticipated by the audience but did not strike the cord as such. These two have been back-to-back OTT films, and his theatrical film might have been shelved. The actor was supposed to return to the big screen with Ektaa Kapoor's 'The Sabarmati Report', which also stars Raashi Khanna. But after several delays, the film is neither talked about nor promoted by any cast or crew member. Moreover, Vikrant's 'Sector 36' is also an OTT film. While fans were speculating that the actor would be gifted with big films after '12th Fail' success, seems like it's still a long way for Vikrant Massey to make it to commercial space.

