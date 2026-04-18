Scorpions 'Coming Home' India tour cancelled due to unforeseen medical issues affecting band members

New Delhi:

The Scorpions' much-awaited Coming Home India tour has been officially cancelled. The organisers announced the news of the cancellation on Saturday, April 18, 2026, via social media post.

The decision comes after unforeseen medical issues affecting members of the rock band Scorpions. For the unversed, the band was scheduled to perform in Shillong, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai from April 21 to 30, 2026.

Fans who were eagerly waiting for the live shows are now left disappointed, however several have also sent wishes for the speedy recovery of the band members.

Scorpions 'Coming Home' India tour cancelled

The official statement from the organisers read, "We regret to inform you that the Scorpions "Coming Home" India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th, and Mumbai on April 30th stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members. We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule. All tickets purchased on BookMyShow will be automatically refunded within 7–10 working days." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

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