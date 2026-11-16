Suriya's Scene gets an unexpected boost from overseas, here's how much the film earned in 10 days

Suriya's Scene is continuing its box office run, and the latest numbers have brought an interesting detail to light. The film has crossed Rs 242 crore worldwide in 10 days, but a sizeable part of that total has come from audiences outside India. According to Sacnilk's latest report, the film has earned Rs 83.50 crore from overseas markets, giving its worldwide total a considerable push.

At the domestic box office, Scene has collected Rs 136.50 crore net so far. Its India gross stands at Rs 158.55 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 242.05 crore. The film has entered its second week in theatres and is still adding to its total.

Scene box office collection on day 10

Sunday brought in Rs 9.30 crore net for the film in India. Its domestic gross collection for the day stood at Rs 10.80 crore. The overseas market added another Rs 4 crore, taking the film's worldwide collection on Day 10 to Rs 14.80 crore.

There was a slight dip compared to Saturday, when the film had earned Rs 9.50 crore net in India. The difference is not particularly large, but it does show a small change in its domestic collections as the second week progresses.

Tamil version accounts for the larger share

The Tamil version has been doing most of the work at the Indian box office. It has collected Rs 109.95 crore net, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 26.55 crore.

Scene had a good first week, earning Rs 111.70 crore net in its first seven days. It then added Rs 24.80 crore over the first three days of its second week. This has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 136.50 crore.

Overseas earnings make a difference to the total

The overseas numbers are worth looking at, especially with the film's international collection now standing at Rs 83.50 crore. That is a substantial contribution to its worldwide earnings of Rs 242.05 crore.

For now, Scene has crossed the Rs 240 crore mark, with its second-week performance adding another chapter to its theatrical run. Whether it can maintain this pace over the coming days will be worth watching.

The film stars Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene brings together the Tamil star and the Malayalam filmmaker for an action-comedy that has attracted audiences in both domestic and overseas markets.

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