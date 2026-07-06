Satluj OTT controversy escalates; SGPC, Akali Dal defend Diljit Dosanjh's film after ZEE5 removal

New Delhi:

A political controversy has erupted in Punjab after Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed from ZEE5 just two days after its release. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for managing major gurdwaras in the country,\ and the Shiromani Akali Dal have publicly backed the film.

Moreover, former cricketer turned BJP leader Harbhajan Singh has even praised Diljit Dosanjh's film, hours before it was removed from the OTT platform.

Condemnation by Sukhbir Singh Badal

Addressing the issue, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, "I am shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India. A powerful film that courageously brings to light Punjab's painful history and honours the sacrifice of Sardar Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be suppressed in this manner."

He further wrote, "This is not merely censorship. It is an attack on our collective memory, the truth, and freedom of expression. I strongly condemn this move. Punjab has the right to honestly confront its past, not suppress it."

Kulwant Singh Mannan appeals to people to watch the film

SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan appealed to the people of Punjab to watch Satluj. He said, "This film attempts to bring to light the true events of a period when Punjab was going through a difficult phase. Jaswant Singh, played by Diljit Dosanjh, fought a long battle to expose alleged fake police encounters and cases of enforced disappearances. We appeal to the youth of Punjab to watch this film, as it will help them understand Punjab's history and the contribution of Jaswant Singh Khalra."

Tariq Anwar urges against politicising the issue

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said the matter should not be turned into a political controversy. He stated, "Yes, the Congress government was in power in Punjab at that time. But there is no need to politicise this. If a film is based on facts, that is fine, but there is no need to bring politics into it."

What did Aman Arora say?

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab minister Aman Arora said, "This film has been discussed for a long time, yet very few people know its actual storyline. It is being said that it is based on fake encounters. The truth should come out because both good and bad events are part of history. However, such facts should be presented in a way that does not harm brotherhood and social harmony in the future."

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj demands action

Earlier, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had also extended his support to Satluj. He said, "Even today, I read reports about the number of fake encounters that have taken place. Those responsible must be punished according to the law. It is deeply wrong for mothers to lose their sons in extrajudicial killings."

Harbhajan Singh has reviews Satluj

The political leader took to his X account and wrote, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear. A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered."

ZEE5's statement

ZEE5 removed the film from its platform after issuing a statement on Instagram. The platform said, "We stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure, and leave a lasting impact. We are committed to promoting authentic and meaningful stories. Given the current circumstances, Satluj will not be available in India until further notice. We are exploring all appropriate legal avenues to bring the film back to our audience as soon as possible."

Diljit Dosanjh's reaction

Reacting to the film's removal from the streaming platform, Diljit Dosanjh said, "I challenge the darkness. What happened to Satluj is exactly what happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra." He also shared a scene from the film on social media.

What is the film about?

Satluj is based on the struggle of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who sought to expose the truth behind the alleged extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances that took place during the peak of militancy in Punjab.

Also Read: Satluj Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh strengthens Honey Trehan's haunting tale of truth and courage