Satendra Soni backed by film body, AICWA seeks FIR against filmmaker over death threat claims

New Delhi:

Satendra Soni, who appeared in the Aamir Khan Productions film Laapataa Ladies, posted a video on his Instagram page on Saturday pleading for help. He alleged that a director had assaulted him and failed to pay him for his work. The All Indian Cine Workers Association has now taken note of the matter and has sought assistance from the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Although Satendra Soni reached Mumbai safely on Sunday, he had found himself in a dire situation on Saturday. He shared a distressing video on his Instagram page in which he was seen weeping. He explained that while shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh, he was not paid and the director, Pushpendra, threatened to kill him and even physically assaulted him.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has intervened in the matter and requested the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to direct the police to register an FIR regarding Satendra's case.

All Indian Cine Workers Association xxpresses concern

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), the All Indian Cine Workers Association stated that actor Satendra Soni, who worked in the film Laapataa Ladies, has publicly alleged that he was summoned to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, for a film shoot. According to him, despite working for eight days, he was not paid the agreed-upon fee; he received only an advance of Rs 50,000. He also alleged that the film's producer and director threatened him.

The emotional video shared by Satendra Soni reveals the pain and distress he has endured. His allegations raise serious concerns regarding the treatment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry. No artist or worker should have to face such treatment.

Demand for FIR

In the same post, the All Indian Cine Workers Association made a specific appeal, stating, 'This is not a trivial matter. The Madhya Pradesh government must take immediate cognizance of this issue and ensure an impartial investigation. Every worker and artist is entitled to respect, timely payment, and protection from threats.'

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, to instruct the police to register an FIR against the producer and director based on the allegations made by actor Satendra Soni. The safety of film workers and artists in Madhya Pradesh must be ensured.

Satendra to appear in this film

Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Satendra Soni has appeared in films such as Doctor G and Bawaal. He has also been part of series like Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and Hello Bachchon. He is also set to appear in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni breaks down, alleges non-payment and threats on film set | Video