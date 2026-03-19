Sarke Chunar row: NCW issues summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others over objectionable song lyrics

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt and other celebrities have been summoned by the National Commission for Women in connection with a controversy regarding obscenity and vulgarity in a song titled Sarke Chunar.

In a press note, the National Commission for Women said that 'prima facie, the content is sexually suggestive, objectionable and violative of provisions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act.'

What did NCW say?

The Commission further said, 'The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

The NCW said that it has also summoned lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Group and actor Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24.

'Along with them, they will have to appear along with documents. Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law,' said NCW.

Sarke Chunar is not a Bollywood song

For the unversed, the song is part of the upcoming Kannada movie KD: The Devil and was released on the video-sharing website YouTube earlier in the week, which sparked off a major controversy owing to the sexually explicit lyrics. However, the song is no longer available on the website. The movie, directed by Prem, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, is set to release on the 30th of April.

Fatehi, who has appeared in the dance video of the song, as well as Alam, the translator of the original song, have distanced themselves from the controversy.

Fatehi said that she had recorded the Kannada version three years ago and that when she heard the Hindi version, she had already raised this issue with the makers. Alam said that he too had cautioned the makers about vulgar lyrics in the Hindi version. He said that he was asked to do a literal translation from the Kannada version and that he did just that. The Kannada lyrics were penned by the movie's director, Prem.

Also Read: 'Thank you for the backlash': Nora Fatehi reacts to 'Sarke Chunar' row, says photo with Sanjay Dutt is AI