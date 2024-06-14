Sarfira: Akshay Kumar UNVEILS first poster of his new bearded look, trailer to be out on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Trailer of Sarfira will be out on June 18.

Akshay Kumar on Friday treated his fans after he shared his first look poster from his upcoming flick titled Sarfira. In the post, he also announced the trailer release date of Sarfira. The trailer of the film will be out on June 18 and the film will hit the big screens on July 12. The poster captures Akshay sporting a beard and giving a pose. The tagline of Sarfira reads, ''Dream so big, they call you crazy.'' Along with the post, he wrote, ''The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on 18th June. Catch Sarfira on 12th July, only in cinemas.''

See the post:

Sarfira is an official remake of the Tamil film titled Soorarai Pottru. Sarfira is set in the world of startups and aviation, the film is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Sharing her excitement, the National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara stated, "With 'Sarfira, we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains bus also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers' hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments.

Sudha Kongara has previously directed Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as 'Guru', and 'Soorarai Pottru' itself.

Recently, a video of Akshay and Radhika Madan went viral on social media. In the video, Akshay and Radhika are seen together with two others. All four grooved to the beats of the music. The two can be seen performing dance steps on the background music. It seems to have been shot during the shoot of their upcoming film Sarfira.

For the unversed, South actor Suriya had played the lead role in Soorarai Pottru. He is also expected to be seen in a guest appearance in the Hindi remake. Sarfira also stars Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick gets POSTPONED, set to clash with Kartik Aaryan's film

Also Read: Box office clash: Rajkummar's Stree 2, Akshay's Khel Khel Mein, John's Vedaa to fight it out on I-Day