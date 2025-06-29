Sardaar Ji 3 controversy: Abhijeet Bhattacharya hits at Diljit Dosanjh, says, 'Hindustan humare baap ka hai' Abhijeet Bhattacharya has attacked Diljit Dosanjh over one of his statements. Amid the Sardaar Ji controversy, the singer has called out the Punjabi singer over Rahat Indori's sher.

Punjabi superstar and singer Diljit Dosanjh is once again in the headlines as he is surrounded by controversies. Amid the 'Sardaar ji 3' controversy, the singer-turned-actor's old video is also being criticised by a veteran singer. For the unversed, during his 'Dil-Luminati Tour', Diljit recited late lyricist Rahat Indori's poem, 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai', which is getting strong reactions on social media.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's video

While some users called this statement anti-national, many fans considered it a message of unity and equality. Amidst this debate, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya made a sharp retort to Diljit. He posted a video on his social media handle in which, after showing a part of Diljit's statement, he said, 'Hindustan belongs to our father, to our ancestors and we are proud of it.' Along with this, Abhijit waved the tricolour and played the song 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' in the background.

It is worth noting that Diljit Dosanjh will be seen paired with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Due to this, many users on social media targeted him and raised the question whether such casting is right in the current situation of India-Pak relations.

Imtiaz Ali supports Chamkila actor

This issue has created a stir on social media. While on one hand Diljit is being trolled, on the other hand, famous Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali has come forward in his support. Imtiaz said, 'Diljit has a deep patriotism inside him. He has never lied or pretended. Those who understand him properly will know what was the real meaning of his words.'

Imtiaz, who worked with Diljit on Amar Singh Chamkila, also said that at the end of every concert, Diljit ends his performance with the Indian tricolour by saying 'Main hoon Punjab'. He said that the decision to work with any artist is not entirely his. He said, 'An actor is just an actor, the rest of the decisions of the film are taken by the producer and director.'

Guru Randhawa also distances himself

Meanwhile, singer Guru Randhawa has also distanced himself from his ex amidst the controversies related to the film. Singer Jasbir Jassi's statement on this issue has also fueled the controversy, after which there is talk of legal action against him.

