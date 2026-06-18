Deiva Thirumagal, Dhurandhar to Euphoria: A look at Sara Arjun's most popular films

New Delhi:

Sara Arjun's portrayal of Yalina in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films catapulted her to overnight fame. While the film can definitely be touted as one of her breakthrough roles, she has also delivered memorable performances as a child artist and a popular name in South cinema. On her birthday today, June 18, let's take a closer look at Sara's filmography, beyond Dhurandhar.

Sara Arjun: Debut with Deiva Thirumagal, became a household name with Dhurandhar

Sara, daughter of Secret Superstar actor Raj Arjun, entered the entertainment industry as a child actor. She appeared in several popular commercials and also in films across Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema. In 2011, at the age of six, she debuted in her first Hindi film, 404, as Baby Sara, and later, in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal as Nila, which won her widespread appreciation. She starred alongside Chiyaan Vikram, the daughter of a man with an intellectual disability. Her natural performance became the heart of the film and earned her widespread critical acclaim. She also won a Special Jury Award for Best Child Artist at the Vijay Awards.

Subsequently, she appeared in multiple Hindi and Tamil films such as Jai Ho (2014), Saivam (2014), Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019), Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) and more.

When she was 20, she bagged the role of Yalina alongside Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar (2025) by director Aditya Dhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026). She also played a key role in the Telugu social drama Euphoria (2026) as Chaitra.

Sara Arjun's filmography

Sara Arjun has also appeared in several acclaimed films across industries. She also acted in Ek Thi Daayan (2013), portraying the daughter of Emraan Hashmi’s character in the supernatural thriller. She impressed critics again in Saivam (2014), where her sensitive portrayal of a young girl trying to save her family’s beloved rooster earned another Vijay Award.

Her versatility continued with roles in Jazbaa (2015) alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malayalam drama Annmariya Kalippilaanu (2016), and later in films such as Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Toolsidas Junior (2022) and Quotation Gang (2024). In Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022) and its sequel (2023), she portrayed the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic character Nandini, showcasing her ability to carry emotionally demanding roles.

With inputs from Avnie Saraf. She is an intern with India TV.

Also read: Who is Raj Arjun, Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's father, seen protecting her after KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match?