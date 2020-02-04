Sara Ali Khan on being trolled for Love Aaj Kal: It hit me hard

Sara Ali Khan opens up on being trolled for Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal trailer has managed to grab the attention of cine-goers. Known for portraying love stories on screen more in a relatable way, Imtiaz Ali attempts to strike a chord with young hearts (which he has always done) this Valentine's Day. However, amidst the negative feedbacks flowing in for the film, the one criticising Sara has really affected the actress.

The young actress who garnered applause for her debut performance in Kedarnath is now at the receiving end for her expression in a scene. "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho'' dialogue has also gone viral on social media, triggering a flood of memes. Though audience is excited to see Sara and Kartik's crackling chemistry onscreen, that ain't stopping them from trolling her.

When your Facebook Friends tries to send you Game Request.#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/b3TBvJMbCO — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

This has disappointed Sara, who got disheartened with the trolling. The actress in an interview with Film Companion said that being trolled for her body or looks doesn't affect her but it really does when it is for her acting skills. "I don't mind being trolled for being fat. I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me,'' the actress said.

Sara further said that she was really crying in that particular scene and she did what came to her organically. ''It is not a pretty shot,'' she added.

Love Aaj Kal also featuring debutante Arushi Sharma will hit the screens on February 14.