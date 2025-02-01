Sara Ali Khan sends heartfelt wishes to brother Ibrahim for his Bollywood debut film 'Naadaniyan'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of veteran actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film, Naadaniyan. Reacting to the good news, Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan extended her best wishes to her brother in her popular shayari style. ''Time to shine oh my darling brother of mine,'' she wrote along with the first-look poster of the film. In the upcoming film, Ibrahim will be sharing the screen space with Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

Nadaaniyan is a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry. Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so l know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Meanwhile, Ibrahim's Bollywood debut film will be a digital-only release and will premiere on Netflix in the coming weeks. However, the makers have not announced any release date yet.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: The Weeknd finally releases new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', announces North America stadium tour