Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Aanand L Rai's film to be titled Atrangi Re: Report

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to play lead roles in Aanand L Rai's film

Aanand L Rai's next project has already left us excited. Soon after it was reported that Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush have been roped in for the lead pair, fans couldn't hold their excitement. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar will also have a cameo in Rai's directorial. Now as per latest report in Pinkvilla, the movie has got a title. It will be called 'Atrangi Re'.

Recently, Sara was spotted at Rai's office. They both discussed the project. On the other hand, Atrangi Re will be Dhanush's second outing with Rai. He made his Bollywood debut with much-loved 2013 film Raanjhanaa, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

Dhanush opened up about his second film with Rai in an event last year. He refused to divulge more details but confirmed that soon an official announcement will be made.

Aanand L Rai is known for gems such as Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa.

On a related note, Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of her Valentine's Day release, Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Kartik Aaryan.