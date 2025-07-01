Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy metro ride with fans, take selfies | Video Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur recently took a metro ride in Mumbai as part of their promotional campaign for their upcoming romantic drama film 'Metro In Dino'. Watch the videos here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic drama film 'Metro In Dino'. The duo was recently seen taking a metro ride in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of them enjoying the metro ride and clicking pictures with fans went viral online. For the unversed, the film 'Metro In Dino' is the sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film 'Life in a... Metro'. The film is set to hit the silver screens on July 4, 2025.

In the now-viral videos, Sara was seen in a navy-blue coloured co-ord set which has a sleeveless top along with matching trousers. Whereas Aditya opted for a white and blue striped shirt and blue pants for his look. For those who don't know, this metro ride was part of a promotional campaign for their upcoming film 'Metro In Dino'. Aditya and Sara are seen seated next to each other in a metro. As Aditya takes a selfie with Sara, a fan approaches them to take the picture.

Check the viral videos below:

About Metro In Dino

The romantic drama film 'Metro In Dino' is the second instalment of the 2007 film 'Life in a Metro'. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Anurag Basu, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tani Basu, and Taani Basu under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.

Talking about the star cast, the film features Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. It revolves around the love stories of four different couples, including young, old, and middle-aged, who are living in a metro.

