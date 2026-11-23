Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has opened up about her separation from her husband, Veer Sahu, after six years of marriage. For the unversed, Sapna married Haryanvi singer and actor Veer in 2020. The wedding was a private affair, and the news became public after the couple welcomed their first child. They have two children together.

Sapna built her name through performances in the Haryanvi music and dance scene. She gained wider recognition after appearing on the eleventh season of Bigg Boss.

Sapna Choudhary talks about her marriage with Veer Sahu

In an interview with NMF News, the former Bigg Boss contestant spoke candidly about relationships, emotional attachment and the changes she experienced after getting married. She also suggested that she had lost sight of her own identity while trying to fulfil her responsibilities at home.

Reflecting on why their marriage did not work out, Sapna said the reasons were known only to her and Veer. According to her, they chose to stay together when the relationship was working, but eventually decided to part ways when it was no longer possible to continue.

The conversation also turned to her understanding of love. Sapna spoke about the emotional side of relationships and shared her views on how men and women approach them differently. She said, "I believe love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul. It involves emotions. But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions."

Sapna Choudhary says marriage made her lose focus on herself

Sapna also revisited the phase when she got married. It was after her appearance on Bigg Boss, when she was enjoying significant popularity. Looking back, she said she tried to fulfil her roles as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law but did not pay enough attention to her own ambitions.

She admitted that her individual identity and professional goals gradually took a back seat. The singer's reflections highlighted how her personal responsibilities affected the way she viewed herself and her career.

Asked if she would consider marriage again, Sapna made it clear that remarriage was not something she was currently thinking about. She said she is someone who loves deeply and would only enter another relationship if she found a person worthy of that love.

Sapna Choudhary filed domestic violence case against husband

In June this year, a Delhi court granted interim protection Sapna Choudhary in a domestic violence case filed against her husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The court directed him not to contact or approach her at her residence or workplace until the next hearing.

According to PTI, the order was passed on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, by Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh. Sapna had approached the court through her counsel, advocate Preeti Singh, seeking urgent relief ahead of her film's premiere. Her plea cited concerns about her personal safety and the possibility of her professional commitments being disrupted.

The court's order restrains the respondent from contacting Sapna or visiting her home or workplace. It also prohibits him from committing any act of domestic violence until the next date of hearing. The order stated, "Respondent is restrained from contacting the petitioner in any manner or visiting her place of residence or work and committing any act of domestic violence till the NDOH (next date of hearing)."

Sapna's counsel argued that denying immediate protection could put her safety, dignity and professional commitments at risk. The plea also referred to her upcoming film debut and concerns that the situation could affect her work.

After examining the application, supporting affidavit and submitted evidence, including photographs of alleged injuries and electronic documents, the court found sufficient grounds to summon her husband and grant interim protection.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary recently announced her 'Desi Queen' tour. She has also appeared in several music videos.

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Singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary gets interim protection from Delhi court in domestic violence matter