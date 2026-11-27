Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has recently been in the spotlight over her personal life. She recently confirmed that she has filed for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu. News of the rift in their relationship, six years into their marriage, has left fans shocked.

Amid the divorce reports, a video of Sapna is circulating widely on social media. It shows her undergoing laser treatment to remove a tattoo of her husband's name from her wrist. The video has further fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Sapna Choudhary removes Veer Sahu's name tattoo

In the viral video, Sapna Choudhary is seen undergoing laser treatment to remove a tattoo from her wrist. The tattoo is reportedly of her husband Veer Sahu's name. The video surfaced just days after news of her divorce filing emerged, prompting many to link the two developments.

However, Sapna has not issued any specific official statement explaining the reason behind the tattoo removal.

Sapna had previously spoken about removing the tattoo

Interestingly, even before confirming her divorce filing, Sapna Choudhary had spoken about the tattoo in an interview. She explained that concealing it during shoots took considerable time and had become inconvenient alongside her regular make-up and other preparations.

Sapna had also said that she wanted to focus more on her work, including films and music projects. Under the circumstances, she felt that getting the tattoo removed would be more convenient. At the time, she had described the decision as a professional necessity. Now, following the emergence of the video, her earlier comments have resurfaced and become a topic of discussion.

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu married in 2020

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu tied the knot in 2020. The couple kept their marriage private and ensured that the ceremony did not attract much public attention. They also have two children.

For a long time, the couple chose to keep their personal lives away from the media spotlight. However, Sapna recently put an end to speculation about their relationship by confirming that she had filed for divorce.

What did Sapna say about their separation?

Addressing the decision to divorce, Sapna stated that only she and Veer Sahu truly understand the circumstances that unfolded between them. She refrained from sharing private details of their relationship publicly.

Now, with the video allegedly showing her removing her husband's name tattoo going viral, Sapna and Veer's separation has once again become a subject of discussion on social media. As of now, neither of them has shared any further information about the matter.

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