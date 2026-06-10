Singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary gets interim protection from Delhi court in domestic violence matter

New Delhi:

Popular dancer, singer, and actress Sapna Choudhary has made headlines due to ongoing matters in her personal life. A Delhi court has granted interim protection to the actress in a case she filed against her husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The court has restrained him from contacting or approaching her until the next date of hearing.

As per PTI, the order was passed on Tuesday, June 9, by Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh while hearing an application filed by Sapna Choudhary through her counsel, advocate Preeti Singh. The plea sought urgent interim relief in view of the upcoming premiere of her film and concerns regarding her personal safety, as well as the possibility of disruption to her professional commitments.

Delhi court grants interim protection to Sapna Choudhary

In its order, the court directed that the respondent, Sapna Choudhary's husband, must not approach her in any manner until the next date of hearing. The court further stated, "Respondent is restrained from contacting the petitioner in any manner or visiting her place of residence or work and committing any act of domestic violence till the NDOH (next date of hearing)."

As per her counsel, failure to provide immediate relief may cause serious injury, compromise her security and dignity, and even affect her job, including her debut film.

Upon considering the petition, the supporting affidavit and other evidence such as photographs of the alleged injuries and electronic documents, the Court found sufficient grounds to summon the husband and provide interim relief.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 25, 2026.

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