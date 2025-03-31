Sanoj Mishra, director who offered film of Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa, arrested in rape case Director Sanoj Mishra had announced to cast Monalisa, who became the queen of social media during the Maha Kumbh Mela, in his next film The Diary of 2025.

Director Sanoj Mishra, who offered a film to viral girl Monalisa at Maha Kumbh Mela, has been arrested in a rape case on Monday. The arrest happened after his bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court. It is alleged that he raped a girl from a small town, who wanted to become a heroine, that too multiple times. The arrest was made by Nabi Karim police.

Allegation of rape by feeding intoxicants

According to the victim, she met Sanoj Mishra in the year 2020 through TikTok and Instagram. At that time she lived in Jhansi. The two kept talking for some time and then the director called her on June 17, 2021 and told her that he had reached Jhansi railway station. When the victim refused to meet citing social pressure, the accused Sanoj Mishra threatened to commit suicide. After this, the victim went to meet him out of fear. The next day on June 18, 2021, the accused called again and threatened to commit suicide and called her to the railway station.

Exploited by luring her to get work in films

It is alleged that from there the accused took her to a resort and raped her after feeding her intoxicants. The victim told in the FIR that the accused made objectionable pictures and videos of her and threatened that if she protested, he would make them public. After this, he called her to different places several times on the pretext of marriage and had physical relations with her. Also, he lured her to get work in films.

Sanoj Mishra was giving acting training to Monalisa

Let us tell you that earlier there was news that a film was going to be made on Monalisa, who became the queen of social media by selling beads in Maha Kumbh. Film director Sanoj Mishra had announced to take Monalisa in his next film The Diary of 2025. There was also news that Mishra is also giving acting training to Monalisa.

