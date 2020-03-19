Sanjay Gupta to come up with Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay

After "Shootout at Lokhandwala" and "Shootout at Wadala", filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is all set to bring the third part of the popular action-packed franchise.
He has already started writing the script of the film, which is titled "Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay".
Fight Against Coronavirus
- DOs & DON’Ts: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: Symptoms, Risks
- TRAVEL : Restrictions, safety measures
- FAQs: Be Informed
"Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it," Sanjay tweeted.
Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research?— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 18, 2020
SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay.
You better be worth it!
He is also coming up with another gangster drama, "Mumbai Saga", which stars actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.