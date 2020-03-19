Sanjay Gupta to come up with Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay

Sanjay Gupta ready with Shootout 3

After "Shootout at Lokhandwala" and "Shootout at Wadala", filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is all set to bring the third part of the popular action-packed franchise.

He has already started writing the script of the film, which is titled "Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay".

"Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it," Sanjay tweeted.

He is also coming up with another gangster drama, "Mumbai Saga", which stars actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.