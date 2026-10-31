Sanjay Gupta, Kaante and Shootout at Wadala director, dies at 57 after suffering head injury at home

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, passed away at the age of 57 in Mumbai last night after suffering a head injury at his home. The news of his demise was first confirmed by a friend. Later, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to social media to pay his condolences.

Several members of the film fraternity took to social media to mourn Sanjay Gupta's demise. Among them were Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Kamaal R Khan and others.

Sanjay Gupta dies at 57

According to information from Mumbai Police, Sanjay Gupta died after reportedly losing his balance and falling at his residence last night. He suffered a head injury that led to bleeding and eventually caused his death. At the time of the incident, his wife, two children and domestic help were present at the bungalow, but all family members were asleep.

They discovered the incident when they woke up in the morning. The family has not expressed any suspicion or filed a complaint so far. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while Versova Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter.

Tributes pour in for Sanjay Gupta

Taking to his X handle, actor Tusshar wrote, "Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir! (sic)"

Kamaal R Khan in his X post wrote, "RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro (sic)."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his "dear friend" Sanjay Gupta and wrote, "It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon (sic)."

Sonu Sood wrote, "Will always miss you, Sanjay bhai. The memories of our time together on the sets will always stay close to my heart."

During his film career, Sanjay Gupta directed several popular films, including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Kaabil (2017) and Mumbai Saga (2021), among others.

Also Read:

Sanjay Gupta dies at 57: Kaabil, Zinda, Musafir to Shootout at Wadala, a look at his iconic filmography