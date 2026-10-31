Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy, Rakesh Roshan and others visit filmmaker's home

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on Saturday morning. His death has sent a wave of grief through the film industry. Following his demise, several stars visited his home in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Many personalities from the film fraternity arrived at his residence to bid him farewell. Among those seen were actors Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Gulshan Grover. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, director Milap Zaveri, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashoke Pandit also arrived to pay their tributes.

Ronit Roy and Milap Zaveri get emotional

Those close to Sanjay Gupta were visibly saddened by his passing. Ronit Roy and Milap Zaveri, in particular, became emotional, with tears in their eyes. Sanjay Gupta directed films such as Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala. He passed away at the age of 57.

How did Sanjay Gupta pass away?

According to the Mumbai Police, Sanjay Gupta passed away late Friday night. He lived in an area under the jurisdiction of the Versova Police Station. Preliminary information suggests that he lost his balance and fell inside his home. He sustained a head injury, which led to bleeding and, ultimately, his death.

The police stated that Sanjay Gupta lived in his bungalow with his wife, two children and a domestic help. Everyone in the house was asleep at the time of the incident, which is why it was discovered only on Saturday morning. The family has not expressed any suspicion regarding the incident, nor have they filed a formal complaint.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Details regarding his funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Films Sanjay Gupta was known for

Sanjay Gupta was well-known in Hindi cinema for his action and crime films. Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala are among his most well-known works. He also directed films such as Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga.

Mumbai Saga featured John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. His final film as a director was The Miranda Brothers, which was released in 2024. Meanwhile, Visfot, which he produced and starred Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, also garnered attention.

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Sanjay Gupta, Kaante and Shootout at Wadala director, dies at 57 after suffering head injury at home