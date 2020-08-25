Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATA DUTT Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata offers prayer to Ganpati seeking peace, protection, positivity

As Sanjay Dutt takes a break for medical attention after reportedly being diagnosed with lung cancer, his wife Maanayata Dutt offered a prayer to Lord Ganesha, seeking peace, protection and positivity. "Sands are shifting... God... protect your peace... answer your prayers," she wrote on Instagram, tagging her post with

#love, #grace, #positivity, #dutts, #ganpatibappamorya, #beautifullife, #thankyougod.

Maanayata wrote the post along with a picture of their children, twins Shahraan and Iqra. In the picture, the twins strike a similar smiling pose for the camera.

Sanjay's eldest daughter Trishala Dutt reacted to the picture with a folded hand and heart emojis.

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta soon confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account, @KomalNahta.

