Sanjay Dutt mourns Sanjay Gupta's death; vows to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2: 'I will do everything…'

Actor Sanjay Dutt mourned the demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away at the age of 57 on Friday night after reportedly suffering a head injury at his Mumbai home. The actor shared an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and "brother" on social media and also promised to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note remembering their years of friendship and the bond they shared. He started his note by expressing disbelief over his friend's sudden demise.

Sanjay Dutt mourns Sanjay Gupta's death

He started his note by expressing disbelief over his friend's sudden demise. He wrote, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together (sic)." Take a look below:

The actor also revealed that the two had recently discussed Kaante 2 and promised to make the film in his friend's memory. "We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always (sic)."

Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta movies together

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta have collaborated on several projects including Aatish: Feel the Fire, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala.

About the 2002 film Kaante

The 2002 film Kaante Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav, remains one of the notable films of Sanjay Gupta. The film follows the story of six robbers who plan and carry out a bank heist.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film performed well at the box office, earning a worldwide gross of Rs 41.90 crore during its 49-day theatrical run. The film collected Rs 32.08 crore in India, with its domestic net collection standing at Rs 20.28 crore.

About Sanjay Gupta's death

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. He passed away in Mumbai at the age of 57 after reportedly suffering a head injury following a fall at his residence. His demise has left members of the film industry mourning his loss. He is survived by his wife and two children. Further details about his funeral are awaited.

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Sanjay Gupta, Kaante and Shootout at Wadala director, dies at 57 after suffering head injury at home