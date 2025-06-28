Aap Ki Adalat: 'Sang my first jingle without rehearsal, prayed to Shiva,' says Kailash Kher On Aap Ki Adalat, well-known singer and composer Kailash Kher spoke openly about how his journey with the advertising jingles began.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer and composer Kailash Kher recently appeared on India TV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma and opened up about how his journey in the advertising jingles started. Recalling his very first experience, Kher shared that he received a phone call to record an ad jingle for Nakshatra diamonds. With no prior experience in jingle singing and without any rehearsal, he reached the famous studio in Mahalaxmi.

He said, "I went to Famous Studios in Mahalaxmi, was asked to go to the dubbing room and asked to sing a commercial jingle for 40 seconds, without any rehearsal or planning.

He prayed to Lord Shiva and spontaneously came up with a melody and sang, "Tanaa tanna, dhoon tan." When I came out of the dubbing room with trepidation, fearing a severe scolding, the executives sitting outside praised me. That was my first jingle, and I was asked to send an invoice for Rs 5,000, which I sent, but I am yet to get that money till date. The executives exclaimed, "Wow, man! What a voice, man! Your voice is amazing!", he recalled.

Soon after this, he landed with his second jingle where he earned Rs 8,000. Encouraged by all this momentum, he continued and the major turning point in his ad jingle career came when he got the opportunity to work with Bombay Dyeing, for which he was paid Rs 20,000. He said, " "When words spread through mouth, I got my second ad jingle for which I got Rs 8,000. When I got the ad jingle for Bombay Dyeing, I was paid Rs 20,000. I then shifted from a PG to a one BHK rented flat."

Through hard work and dedication, Kailash Kher has become a household name. For the unversed, Kher made his debut in the Bollywood playback singing with the 2003 film 'Andaaz' where he sang 'Rabba Ishq Na Hove'. However, he rose to fame for his song 'Allah Ke Bande' from the film 'Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part 2', which was also released in the year 2003.

The 51-year-old singer Kailash Kher is best known for his songs like 'Teri Deewani', 'Saiyaan', 'Chaap Tilak', 'Tauba Tauba', 'Chak Lein De', 'Tere Naina', and others.

