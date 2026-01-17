Sandeep Vanga Reddy movies: Full list of films directed by the Animal filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy is known for intense, raw storytelling. Here’s the full list of movies directed by the Animal filmmaker, from Arjun Reddy to his upcoming film Spirit.

Filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy is known for his raw storytelling and unique narrative style. He has already made a significant impact in the showbiz with this filmography, as it includes dark, intense plots.

Best known for his work across Telugu and Hindi cinema, Vanga's films are marked by their intense, gripping narratives. Here's a look at the full list of films directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Full list of films directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy

1. Arjun Reddy (2017)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directorial debut with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film was a massive box office success. It features Vijay Deverakona, Shalini Pandey, Kanchana and others in the key roles. The film follows the story of a short-tempered house surgeon named Arjun Reddy. He gets used to drugs and alcohol when his girlfriend is forced to marry another person. The film can be streamed on Prime Video and JioHotstar platforms.

2. Kabir Singh (2019)

After the success of Arjun Reddy, Vanga remade the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film became a massive box office success, despite facing some controversy over its portrayal of toxic masculinity. Made with a budget of Rs 55 crore, it collected Rs 377 crore worldwide.

3. Animal (2023)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the 2023 film Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others in the lead roles, and created a significant buzz for its intense narrative. It opened the box office with Rs 63.8 crore and went on to become a blockbuster. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore and collected Rs 915 crore worldwide.

4. Spirit (2027)

The director is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Spirit. The film features Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 5, 2027. However, the plot of the movie is under wraps. Fans are excited to see Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's first on-screen appearance in this movie.

