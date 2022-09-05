Sandeep Singh Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police arrest 21-year-old man for threatening film producer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANDEEP SINGH Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police have arrested a man named Krishna Murari from Bihar in connection with a death threat received by film producer Sandeep Singh. Reportedly, the 21-year-old man had written a threatening message to Sandeep on Facebook. The accused was arrested on Saturday, September 3 and was brought to Mumbai.

Sandeep Singh had registered a case at a local Police Station in Mumbai on July 7 after he received a death threat on Facebook saying that he would be killed just like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Mumbai police after probing for 2 months in the case have now arrested the person, and he was brought to Mumbai on Sunday by the Amboli Police officials for further proceedings of the case.

The threat read (roughly translated from Hindi), "Don't worry, just like Sidhu Moose Wala was shot, you will be killed in the same way, wait and remember."

Related | Sandeep Singh gets death threat on Facebook: Like Moose Wala you will be...

For the unversed, popular Punjabi rapper Moose Wala was killed in a shooting in Punjab on May 29. He was killed by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab, and as per local police, Lawrence Bishnoi gang could have been involved in the murder. following the brutal murder a number of people from the entertainment industry received such threats including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Sandeep Singh gathered a lot of headlines during the CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Sandeep Singh is an Indian film producer, owner of Legends studios, who is known produce some remarkable films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Sarbjit', Vivek Oberoi's biopic drama 'PM Narendra Modi' and Amitabh Bachchan's recently released sports biopic film 'Jhund'.

He recently announced his next big project 'Atal' which is a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in association with producer Vinod Bhanushali.

Don't miss these:

Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram's film has no momentum at the ticket window

Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film fails miserably in theaters

Ind vs Pak: Despite India's loss to Pakistan, Anushka Sharma cheers hard for Virat Kohli, here's how

Latest Entertainment News