Sanam Teri Kasam's Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane marries longtime boyfriend Ameer Gilani, Sakshi Dhoni reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mawra Hocane married longtime boyfriend Ameer Gilani on Wednesday

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, secretly got married to Pakistani actor Amir Gilani on February 5, 2025. The actress shared her wedding pictures on her Instagram account. The actors themselves have shared the official confirmation on Wednesday. Her dreamy wedding pictures are going viral on social media now.

Marwa's wedding pictures

This surprise from Mawra has stunned her fans. Along with this, it was the best hashtag given by Mawra that caught our attention. Mawra added the hashtag #MawraAmeerHoGayi by combining her and Amir's names. "In the midst of chaos ... I found you. Bismillah 5.2.25," read their caption.

As soon as Mawra shared the pictures, her fans from the industry started congratulating the newlywed couple. Her sister Urva and her brother-in-law Farhan Saeed also showered love on them. India's former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has also reacted to these pictures. She wrote, 'Congratulationssssss.'

Mawra's look caught attention

Mawra's wedding photos are very beautiful. Both were seen posing in Lahore Fort. Mawra is wearing a light sky blue lehenga and choli on her special day, in which she looks very cute. At the same time, Ameer Gilani has taken a dark green kurta salwar and matching dupatta on it. To complete his look, he has also taken a matching waistcoat.

The couple has worked together in these Pakistani dramas

Mawra and Ameer worked together in the serial 'Sabaat' in the year 2020 and after that in the Pakistani drama named 'Neem' in the year 2023. It was in the media for a long time that both of them were dating each other but they described each other as just good friends.

Let us tell you that the actress is in the news for the re-release of her Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam. The romantic drama film will be released again on February 7.

Also Read: 'You promised to be my first client,' Kangana Ranaut shares old video with Deepika on Manali cafe's unveiling