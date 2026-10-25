Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani welcome baby boy, name him Azmar

Mawra Hocane, known for her role as Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam, married Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani on February 5, 2025. Now, around a year and a half into their marriage, the actress has shared some wonderful news with her fans: she has become a mother to a baby boy. The couple have named their son Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.

Mawra welcomes his baby boy

Mawra shared the happy news with her fans on X (formerly Twitter). She posted a video from the hospital, offering a glimpse of her newborn son and Ameer. In the clip, Ameer is seen reciting the Adhan (the Islamic call to prayer) into his son’s ears, in accordance with Muslim tradition.

Along with announcing their son’s arrival, Mawra and Ameer also revealed his name in the video: Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. The actress explained that Azmar means lion. In her caption, she described her son as "the king of our jungle, our pride, and our most precious treasure". Following the announcement, fans began showering Mawra and Ameer with congratulatory messages.

Mawra and Ameer have worked together in these serials

Mawra and Ameer have collaborated on several projects, including Pakistani television serials such as Sabaat and Neem. As she enters this new chapter of her life, the actress is set to embrace parenthood.

Mawra made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, in which she starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane. While the film performed modestly during its initial theatrical run, it gradually built a strong fan following over the years.

Following its re-release in cinemas, the film once again became a topic of discussion and recorded an impressive box-office collection.

Mawra Hocane's work front in India and Pakistan

Mawra made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016 and later appeared in Pakistani films, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018). She has also built a career in Pakistani television, with roles in shows such as Sabaat, Neem, Nauroz and Jafaa. Ameer, meanwhile, has appeared alongside Mawra in Sabaat and Neem.

The couple tied the knot in Lahore on February 5, 2025, sharing pictures from their wedding on social media.

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