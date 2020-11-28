Sana Khan goes for drive with hubby and gets treated with biryani by mom-in-law, See video and pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JASUS007/@SANAKHAAN21 Sana Khan's new video

ormer actress Sana Khan is having quite a blast post her marriage. The ex Bigg Boss contestant who recently tied the knot with Mufti Anas is apparently getting pampered by her in-laws. Yes, Sana recently stepped out for a drive with hubby who shared the video of the duo on his Instagram handle. In the vidoe Sana is seen wearing a hijab and posing for the camera while sitting besides her husband who is driving the car.



Meanwhile, not just her hubby but her mother-in-law is leaving no stone unturned to pamper her newly wedded daughter-in-law. She decided to treat Sana with a delicious-looking home cooked biryani. She shared a picture of the biriyani getting cooked in a large pot. She captioned it as, ‘Sasu ma making biryani for me.’



Sana Khan surprised one and all after she announced that she got married. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah.”

Ever since then, Sana has been sharing pictures from her wedding ceremonies with her fans and they just cannot have enough of the actress.

Sana recently joined the ranks of actresses who quit showbiz to serve humanity and follow the order of their creators. She had stated that that the ‘real purpose’ of one’s life was not to chase wealth and fame but ‘actually for the betterment of life-after-death’ and that ‘it would be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator’.