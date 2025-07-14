San Rechal Gandhi Death: Who was she? Popular model and influencer dies by suicide at 26 in Puducherry Model San Rachel was first admitted to GH, then transferred to a private hospital. Later, she was admitted to Zipmetal, where she breathed her last.

Puducherry's famous model San Rachel committed suicide. She had gained multiple titles, such as Miss Puducherry 2020, Miss Best Attitude 2019, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019 and Queen of Madras in 2022 and 2023. Police have found a suicide note from the spot in which she did not blame anyone for her death. San Rachel had mortgaged her jewellery for her work and was also undergoing treatment due to kidney problems.

A case of suicide of a famous model, San Rachel, from Puducherry has come to light. Police suspect that she may have taken this step due to heavy debt and stress. The Tehsildar has ordered an investigation, as San got married only last year. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, in which it is written that no one is responsible for her death. At the same time, investigators say that San Rachel had mortgaged her jewellery to raise money for her work.

San Rachel's real name

Based on her talent, San Rachel alias Shankar Priya created a different identity in the modelling world regardless of colour. She lived in Karamani Kuppam, Puducherry. It is being said that she was undergoing treatment at JIPMER Hospital for the last few days due to kidney problems. Meanwhile, it is being reported that she committed suicide by consuming a large amount of blood pressure pills at her home today.

San Rachel had won many awards

It is being said that she must have committed suicide due to the losses incurred while organising many fashion shows. Puducherry Police has registered a case and is investigating the matter. Rachel, who has won many titles including Miss Pondicherry in 2020-2021, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu in 2019 and Miss Best Attitude in the same year, has also won the Miss World title in the Black Beauty category.

