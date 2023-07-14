San Diego Comic Con 2023: Check ticket prices, list of films, series and more

Follow us on Image Source : WEB San Diego Comic Con 2023

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is all set to kick start on July 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. The four-day-long festival will end on July 23 and will screen multiple films and shows. This year, San Diego Comic Con created a buzz not only in the West but also among cinema buffs in India after Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ film Project K became the first Indian film to feature in the prestigious extravaganza. The makers will share an exclusive glimpse of the sci-fi film at the event.

As San Diego Comic Con 2023 is just around the corner, let’s look at the ticket prices and the list of films and series that will be screened in the four-day-long event.

San Diego Comic Con 2023 ticket prices

Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 ( Four-day pass): $483

Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 (Three-day pass): $800

Thursday, July 20 (single-day pass): $398

Friday, July 21 (single-day pass): $413

Saturday, July 22 (single-day pass): $485

Sunday, July 23 (single-day pass): $313

San Diego Comic Con 2023 list of films and shows

Thursday, July 20

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (11:30 a.m.)

Max Original Animation (12:30 p.m.):

“Adventure Time Universe, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake,” “Young Love,” “Harley Quinn.”

“Ghosts” (12:45 p.m.)

Behind the Scenes With The Cast of “Jury Duty” (1:45 p.m.)

“The Wheel of Time” (2 p.m.)

“Good Burger 2” (2:15 p.m.)

“Cruel Summer” (3 p.m.)

“Twisted Metal” (3:15 p.m.)

Kevin Smith’s “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” (3:30 p.m.)

A24’s “Talk To Me” (4:15 p.m.)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (4:30 p.m.)

“Mother May I” (4:45 p.m.)

“Archer” (5:45 p.m.)

“Krapopolis” (5:45 p.m.)

Friday, July 21

“Tiny Toons Looniversity” (10 a.m.)

“My Adventures With Superman” (11 a.m.)

Collider’s Directors on Directing (11:30 a.m.)

Adult Swim’s “Teenage Euthanasia” (11:30 a.m.)

“Good Omens” (12:30 p.m.)

“The Walking Dead Universe” (1 p.m.)

“Metalocalypse” (1 p.m.)

Jamie Lee Curtis’s graphic novel “Mother Nature” (1 p.m.)

“Audience Is King” (1:45 p.m.)

“Rick and Morty” celebrate their 10th Anniversary (2 p.m.)

“The Continental” (3 p.m.)

“Solar Opposites” (3 p.m.)

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors (4 p.m.)

“The Great North” (4 p.m.)

“Gen V” (4:15 p.m.)

“Bob’s Burgers” (5 p.m.)

“Invincible” (5:45 p.m.)

D.C.’s Jim Lee (6 p.m.)

“Justice League: Warworld” ( 9 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22

Spotlight on Felicia Day (10 a.m.)

“Snoopy Lives It Up” (10:30 a.m.)

“Futurama” (11 a.m.)

“Dune Part Two” (11 a.m.)

“Heels” (11:15 a.m.)

“American Dad” (12 p.m.)

“Abbott Elementary” (12:30 p.m.)

“Orphan Black” (12:30 p.m.)

“Family Guy” (12:45 p.m.)

“Star Trek Universal” (1:30 p.m.)

“Quantum Leap” (1:45 p.m.)

“Dragon Prince” (2:45 p.m.)

Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (3:45 p.m.)

William Shatner’s documentary “Call Me Bill” (4:30 p.m.)

“Babylon 5” (6:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 23

Frank Miller: American Genius (1 p.m.)

